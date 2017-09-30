KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says it will be a warm evening in the 80s with just a slight chance for rain.

The afternoon temperatures will stay hot throughout the week with feels-like temps in the triple digits.

Remember to stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car, too.

It is expected to rain every day this week. On Tuesday, we'll see a high temperature of 96 degrees with evening storms possible.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain for the 4th of July so make sure you are planning some indoor activities during the day. Mathews says the rain should move out by the evening hours. The high temp on Wednesday will be 84 degrees.

We'll be back in the 90s Thursday and Friday as a slight chance for rain continues.

