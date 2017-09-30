Hot, muggy conditions continue for the next several days with just a few clouds in the sky, according to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Paul says there's a slight rain chance this evening as temperatures drop into the 80s.

As the high temperatures continue this weekend, make sure to drink plenty of water, wear loose fitting clothes with light colors and take breaks in the shade or indoors if possible.

There is a 20 percent chance of storms on Saturday and a 40 percent chance on Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid-90s and lows in the 70s.

Similar conditions continue next week with a 40 percent chance for rain Monday and a 20 percent chance on Tuesday as high temps stay in the 90s.

Follow these hot weather tips from the Red Cross:

HOT CARS CAN BE DEADLY Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees. Other heat safety steps include:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.

If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should choose places to go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (schools, libraries, theaters, malls).

