HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the evening will be hot and mostly dry with just a slight chance for rain.

We could see some scattered storms south of the Houston area later this evening.

Stay hydrated and indoors as much as possible as the temperatures rise today. Also, don't forget to triple check those backseats. The high will be 99 degrees with feels like temps at 110.

The weather for the next several days is expected to be extremely hot. Temps will be close to 100 degrees in most areas but the evenings will be a lot more comfortable.

Our next chance for rain will be Saturday and Sunday.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way through the Caribbean.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

On the Pacific side, Hurricane Lane is moving toward Hawaii as a Category 4 hurricane with 160 mph winds, CBS reports.

It could make landfall in Honolulu by Friday. If this hurricane makes landfall it will be the island's third hurricane in its history.

Radars
Houston Radar
Houston Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Huntsville Radar
Huntsville Radar
College Station Radar
College Station Radar
Waller County Radar
Waller County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
San Antonio Radar
San Antonio Radar
Austin Radar
Austin Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Beaumont Radar
Beaumont Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
South Padre Island Radar
South Padre Island Radar
Victoria Radar
Victoria Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Northeast Radar
Northeast Radar
Northwest Radar
Northwest Radar
Southeast Radar
Southeast Radar
Southwest Radar
Southwest Radar
North Texas Radar
North Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
U.S. Radar
U.S. Radar

© 2018 KHOU