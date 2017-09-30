HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the evening will be hot and mostly dry with just a slight chance for rain.

We could see some scattered storms south of the Houston area later this evening.

Stay hydrated and indoors as much as possible as the temperatures rise today. Also, don't forget to triple check those backseats. The high will be 99 degrees with feels like temps at 110.

The weather for the next several days is expected to be extremely hot. Temps will be close to 100 degrees in most areas but the evenings will be a lot more comfortable.

Our next chance for rain will be Saturday and Sunday.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way through the Caribbean.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

On the Pacific side, Hurricane Lane is moving toward Hawaii as a Category 4 hurricane with 160 mph winds, CBS reports.

It could make landfall in Honolulu by Friday. If this hurricane makes landfall it will be the island's third hurricane in its history.

