Tuesday evening will be warm and dry with temperatures in the 80s, according to Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

Afternoon temperatures will remain high in the mid-90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Remember to stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car, too.

Garner warns to be aware of haze as a result of Saharan dust coming our way, which could cause allergies to flare.

There is a slight chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday. The weekend looks dry with highs in te mid-90s.

High temps will stay in the mid- to upper-90s as we approach the 4th of July. Independence Day will be hot with light showers possible.

RELATED: Hurricane Central

RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Disaster supply list

© 2018 KHOU