KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the rest of Monday evening will be warm and dry.

Tuesday weather pattern will be a lot similar to Monday's. It is possible the far eastern counties can see some rain tomorrow afternoon.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain for the 4th of July so make sure you are planning some indoor activities during the day. Paul says the rain should move out by 9 p.m., just in time for fireworks. The high temp on Wednesday will be 84 degrees.

It is expected to rain every day this week so keep a close eye on our radars.

We'll be back in the 90s Thursday and Friday as a slight chance for rain continues.

