Warm temperatures and high humidity is going to stick around for the next several days.

Friday will be hot with an afternoon high of 89 degrees.

Temperatures will remain warm this weekend, too, with daytime temps near 90 and overnight lows in the the low-70s.

There is a very slight rain chance of rain on Mother's Day into Monday but no need to cancel any outdoor plans.

Temperatures will remain hot in the low-90s early next week.

