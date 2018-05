KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Mathews says Saturday will be a hot one. By 3 p.m. temps will be in the 90s in most areas.

There is a 10 percent chance of rain today and Sunday but no need to cancel any outdoor activities.

Winds are blowing from the south east at 15-20 mph.

Blake says we will have this dry pattern for the next several days so don't forget to water your plants.

Happy Mother's Day Weekend!

