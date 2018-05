KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft is tracking a very hot Tuesday with high temps in the mid-90s.

There's a 10 percent rain chance today, but most of us will only get sunny skies with just a few clouds.

The rest of this week remains hot and muggy with little to no chance for rain.

By this weekend we will be approaching 100 degrees.

Overnight low temperatures will be our only relief from the heat this week, dropping us into the mid-70s nightly.

© 2018 KHOU