The dry conditions and hot temperatures are here to stay as we begin the month of June on Friday, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Temps will be in the upper-90s for the next several days. The afternoon high on Friday will be 96 degrees, close to the record set in 2011 at 98 degrees.

Temps will stay hot this weekend with no rain on Saturday and a 20-percent chance on Sunday.

As for next week, more hot and dry conditions continue with afternoon highs in the upper-90s. There's a 30-percent chance for rain Monday and a 20-percent rain chance Tuesday.

