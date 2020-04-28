Houston Forecast: Tracking two fronts this week

Mother's Day Weekend is looking fabulous!

HOUSTON — After a mild but muggy start to the day, cloud coverage will gradually decrease leading to another mostly sunny Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees and close to the daily record of 94 degrees.

Rain chances return Tuesday ahead of the next cool front that's scheduled to push through southeast Texas Tuesday evening. There currently is a 30% chance of rain and a pop up thunderstorm or two will be possible as well.

An early morning shower is possible Wednesday but skies will quickly be clearing with cooler temperatures and a drier air mass settling in.

Thursday looks nice before a much stronger front begins to work its way into the area on Friday. Rain or storms will be possible as the front moves through.

Just a friendly reminder that Mother's Day is this weekend! We couldn't ask for better weather. Highs in the 70s with mostly sunny skies and a dry air mass in place all weekend long.

