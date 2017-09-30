HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says thunderstorms are winding down Saturday evening in the Houston area.

What was left of a severe thunderstorm was south of Columbus and moving away from the Houston area by 6 p.m.

There was a light band of showers pushing through downtown and into the midtown area. There had been a flood warning in the Cypress area northwest of town but that rained has since fizzled out with a few scattered showers.

In about half an hour, the area saw 2.36 inches of rain, according to Mathews.

Temps are already in the low-90s area wide.

Mathews highly suggest you keep your umbrellas handy. The weather pattern will be off and on today but nothing too severe.

There's a 70 percent chance of rain Sunday. Scattered showers will continue into next week as afternoon temps remain in the low-90s.

Hurricane Beryl formed in the western Atlantic Friday morning, but it poses no threat to us.

