HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we'll have a 30 percent chance for rain as thunderstorms are expected to return Thursday.

There is a chance for rain in the forecast every day for the next six days.

Labor Day weekend may be a wet one with a 50- to 60-percent rain chance through Monday. Temps are expected to be in the low-90s.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

