HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the thunderstorms that have moved into the Houston area will stick around all afternoon and into the early evening hours.

The rain is expected to move out by 8 p.m. as temperatures remain warm in the 80s.

There is a chance for rain in the forecast every day for the next six days.

Labor Day weekend may be a wet one with a 50- to 60-percent rain chance through Monday. Temps are expected to be in the low-90s.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

