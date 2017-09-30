HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says thunderstorms are moving through the Houston area this afternoon.

The heavy rain is expected to bring 20 mph winds and some street flooding. The storms should move out of the Houston area by 6 p.m.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry with just a slight chance for rain on Friday.

Afternoon temperatures will stay hot in the low to mid-90s so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

