HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says thunderstorms are expected to return Sunday.

Mathews highly suggest you keep your umbrellas handy.

There's an 80 percent chance of rain Sunday.

The next storm system was working its way through the northern parishes of Louisiana Saturday and crossing over the Sabine River overnight. The rain is expected to hit our area by Sunday afternoon.

Scattered showers will continue into next week as afternoon temps remain in the low-90s.

Hurricane Beryl formed in the western Atlantic Friday morning, but it poses no threat to us.

