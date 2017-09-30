HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the thunderstorms have cleared out, making way for a nice quiet evening.

The downpours Wednesday afternoon caused major street flooding, especially in the Clear Lake area Wednesday afternoon.

The rest of this evening should be quiet and calm with temperatures in the low 80s.

There is a chance for rain in the forecast every day for the next 7 days. Rain chances drop to 40 percent and 30 percent Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Labor Day weekend may be a wet one with a 50- to 60-percent rain chance through Monday. Temps are expected to be in the low-90s.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

© 2018 KHOU