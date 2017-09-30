HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says we hit double digit temperatures Sunday for the first time this summer season.

By noon, temps were already be in the low-90s. By 4:07 p.m., it was 100 degrees in Houston.

The heat index will be 108 today so please make sure you are practicing your hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and don't forget to triple check those backseats.

WE DID IT! It officially hit 100°F in Houston for the first time this season at 4:07 p.m. Even hotter tomorrow? #KHOU11 — Blake Mathews (@KHOUBlake11) July 22, 2018

The city of Houston opened five cooling centers Sunday afternoon.

We are under a significant hot spell due to a high pressure system that is sitting on top of us. Triple digit temps are expected through Tuesday.

With high temperatures forecast to soar near to above 100 F, here are the record highest maximum temperatures and highest minimum temperatures recorded across the area in July. #bcswx #houwx #glswx #txwx pic.twitter.com/XBwfN68b43 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) July 20, 2018

The high pressure system is expected to move Tuesday to make room for a tropical disturbance. The disturbance could bring a slight chance of rain headed into the middle of next week.

Although there's rain in the forecast, temps will remain in the upper-90s for the foreseeable future.

