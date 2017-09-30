HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says it will be extremely hot for the next couple of days. Computer models say the high for Sunday is 101 degrees.

It's so hot, the city of Houston is opening five cooling centers Sunday afternoon.

We are under a significant hot spell due to a high pressure system that is sitting on top of us. Triple digit temps are expected through Tuesday. Overnight temps will stay near the low 80s.

With high temperatures forecast to soar near to above 100 F, here are the record highest maximum temperatures and highest minimum temperatures recorded across the area in July. #bcswx #houwx #glswx #txwx pic.twitter.com/XBwfN68b43 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) July 20, 2018

The next chance for rain won't come until next Tuesday. That could break the heat wave in some places.

Make sure you are using your hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and don't forget to triple check those backseats.

