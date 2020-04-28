Houston Forecast: Sunny skies; heavy pollen and an air quality alert

A big warm up is ahead with high humidity levels returning for the weekend.

HOUSTON — Pollen is up and will probably stay that way through the weekend. Don't expect any change in our weather pattern until midweek next week.

Temps fall through the low 70s and upper 60s this evening. Bottoming out in the 50s for morning lows. The normal low this time of year is 63 degrees.

A little warmer on Friday with highs in the mid 80s, but the humidity stays low.

The temperatures just keep warming up into the weekend. Highs will be well above average to kick off the month of May with 90s making a comeback this weekend. A south wind returns as well, bringing back the high Houston humidity that we all know oh so well.

Computer models are keeping us hot and humid but dry through mid next week. That's when we expect our next rain chance with a cold front pushing through. Although, rain chances are currently at a slim 20% and the front drops us back down to seasonable temperatures behind it.

HOUSTON 7-DAY FORECAST