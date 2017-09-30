The rain is finally gone and sunny, dry conditions have returned.
Friday evening will be warm with temperatures in the 80s and no chance for rain.
It will be a hot, humid and mostly dry weekend with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
There is a slight chance for rain on Sunday that could feature strong wind gusts.
Next week, we'll see just a slight rain chance throughout the week with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
RELATED: Hurricane Central
RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide
RELATED: Disaster supply list
© 2018 KHOU