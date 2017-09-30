The rain is finally gone and sunny, dry conditions have returned.

Friday evening will be warm with temperatures in the 80s and no chance for rain.

It will be a hot, humid and mostly dry weekend with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

There is a slight chance for rain on Sunday that could feature strong wind gusts.

Next week, we'll see just a slight rain chance throughout the week with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.

RELATED: Hurricane Central

RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Disaster supply list

© 2018 KHOU