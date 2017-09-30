The rain is moving out of southeast Texas and sunny and dry conditions will return on Friday.

Thunderstorms and showers brought street flooding to much of the Houston area this week but we'll be clear of the rain for a while.

There is no chance for rain in the forecast until the middle of next week.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 92 degrees.

It will be a hot, humid and dry weekend with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

