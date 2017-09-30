It 's been a wet and hot afternoon but the rain should clear out by the evening hours, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

There were reports of street flooding as thunderstorms moved through the Houston area.

The storms prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning to be issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Harris, and Galveston counties Thursday afternoon.

ALERT: Severe storm warning until 2:15pm CDT 6/14/18, for the south side of Houston, Pearland, Friendswood, Missouri City, Alvin, Ellington Field. It's moving south at 10mph with winds gusting to 60mph. pic.twitter.com/SNUOdgsCZT — Houston Weather (@KHOUweather) June 14, 2018

There is a 30 percent rain chance on Friday and a 40 percent chance on Saturday until it increases to 90 percent on Sunday.

With the rain will come cooler temperatures with an afternoon high of 79 degrees on Sunday and an overnight low of 73 degrees.

The KHOU 11 Weather team is closely monitoring the disturbance developing in the tropics.

The system is expected to remain weak through Friday but could turn into a stronger storm this weekend. There is a lot of uncertainty as to how the system will develop now that it is in the Gulf of Mexico, so stay with KHOU.com and social media pages for the latest.

The heaviest rain is expected to come through Sunday into Monday.

The National Hurricane Center announced Thursday afternoon the disturbance had moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

High winds are keeping the disturbance weak but that could change over the next several days.

There is still a zero percent chance this storm will develop over the next 48 hours. There is a 10 percent of development over the next five days.

Meteorologist Brooks Garner says whatever this disturbance becomes, it is likely it will head toward Texas. Although it seems the disturbance is getting weak, we can't completely write it off.

