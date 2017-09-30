HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says scattered storms are expected throughout the afternoon but they should clear out by the evening hours.

Not everyone will get rain but downpours could be heavy in places.

As of 6 p.m., temperatures were in the low-90s. The "feels like" temps are near the hundreds.

There is a 40 percent chance for rain everyday this week until Friday so keep your umbrellas close. David says we are experiencing a typical summer weather pattern.

Tuesday's high temperature is 93 degrees.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. On this day, Hurricane Harvey was dropping sheets of rain on Houston and surrounding areas.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

© 2018 KHOU