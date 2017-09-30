KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Matthews says there is a chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

He says some of those storms could be strong or severe. The storms are coming from central Arkansas, into Dallas and then our area Sunday.

Outdoor plans after 4 p.m. are in jeopardy Sunday, especially if you live north of Interstate 10, according to Blake.

Temps will be in the mid- to upper-90s for the next several days. It was a high of 95 degrees Saturday and Blake says it's likely we'll match that Sunday.

It will feel like over 100 degrees.

Friday marked the official start of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. Stay prepared.

There is a 30 to 40-percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday thanks to a weak cold front moving in the northern areas. If we do see any rain, it will come sometime after 4 p.m., says Blake.

As for next week, more hot and dry conditions continue with afternoon highs in the upper-90s. There is a 30-percent chance for rain on Monday and a 20-percent chance on Tuesday.

