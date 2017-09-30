HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says we will see a few scattered downpours in the Houston area this evening but we will be dry for the most part.

On Tuesday, there is a 30 percent chance for rain with an afternoon high temperature of 92 degrees.

We'll see a slight rain chance for the rest of the week and into the weekend as temps remain in the mid 90s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Chris out in the Atlantic Ocean. It does not pose any threat to land. The only concerns being high surf and rip currents on the east coast.

