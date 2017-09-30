HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says a cool front is coming from the north of Houston and should bring temperatures down a few degrees.

Instead of the triple digit temps we've been getting for the past two days, temps will fall in the upper-90s and it will be less humid. The high is going to be 97 degrees.

The weak disturbance pushing in is expected to bring isolated thunderstorms at about 8:30 a.m. and a few more around 3 p.m., according to computer models.

The next chance for rain will be Sunday and Monday. Although there's rain in the forecast, temps will remain in the upper-90s for the foreseeable future.

Walker County Judge Danny Pierce has issued a burn ban, effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Several large fires are burning across Texas.

