HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says this morning's cool front has lowered temperatures down a few degrees.

Instead of the triple digit temps we've been getting for the past two days, temps will fall in the upper-90s and it will be less humid. The high is going to be 97 degrees.

The weak disturbance has some scattered showers moving through this early afternoon, but they won't stick around for long.

The next chance for rain will be Sunday and Monday. Although there's rain in the forecast, temps will remain in the upper-90s for the foreseeable future.

Walker County Judge Danny Pierce has issued a burn ban, effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Several large fires are burning across Texas.

