The hot temps continue for the next several days with a slight chance for rain, according KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

We could see stray showers this evening as temperatures remain warm in the 80s, says Paul.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the mid-90s the rest of this week and through the weekend.

This weekend looks mostly sunny, but with a few clouds and a slight rain chance, and daytime temps in the mid-90s and overnight temps in the mid-70s.

Follow these hot weather tips from the Red Cross:

HOT CARS CAN BE DEADLY Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees. Other heat safety steps include:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.

If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should choose places to go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (schools, libraries, theaters, malls).

