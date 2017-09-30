KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Sunday's weather is shaping up to be pretty good. Temps are expected to reach the mid 90s by 4 p.m.

There is a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain for Sunday. Blake says the rain could produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning if they pop up.

Memorial Day will be sunny and hot. Temps are expected to reach 96 degrees and there is no rain in sight.

After today, we should be done with the rain for the next seven to 10 days.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a subtropical storm named Alberto that developed near Cancun Friday morning.

It's expected to move north this weekend, into the Gulf of Mexico, and make landfall on Sunday or Monday in Mobile.

The slow-moving storm will dump heavy rain across much of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida through the Memorial Day weekend.

The storm will likely not affect the Houston area.

We will see 97 degree temps for majority of the week. We could possibly flirt with 100 degree temps by the end of the week.

