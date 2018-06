KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says there is just a slight chance for rain this evening as temperatures drop into the 80s.

There is a 20 percent chance for storms on Tuesday with an afternoon high temp of 94 degrees.

The rest of the week will be dry with temps in the mid to upper-90s.

This coming weekend is looking mostly sunny with daytime temps in the mid-90s and overnight temps in the mid-70s.

