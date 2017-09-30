HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says there is a slight chance for rain Sunday and temperatures should be at 93 degrees around lunchtime.

The Sunday afternoon high temps are in the mid- to upper-90s, according to Mathews.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s for the next several days so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

The rain chances really build back up by Tuesday.

There's a 30 percent chance of rain Monday and we'll see a 60 percent chance for storms on Tuesday. A slight rain chance sticks around Wednesday and Thursday of next week as well.

