KHOU 11 Meteorologist David Paul says it will be dry early Thursday but we do have a slight chance for a thunderstorm.

There is a 30 percent rain chance Thursday with a high of 96 degrees. The 30 percent rain chance continues into Friday until it increases over the weekend.

David says the hot temperatures will likely remain in the 90s until the end of the week.

With the tropical disturbance in the Caribbean, it is very likely we will get rain this weekend, which will make the temperatures drop.

David says it's too early to pinpoint exactly which areas are going to get how much rain, but this is expected to be a rainmaker.

Rain chances will begin to increase Friday through Monday.

The Houston area could get four to five inches of rain this weekend.

Hurricane Bud is now a diminishing tropical storm that is producing high winds. The high winds is keeping the tropical disturbance in the Caribbeans weak.

There is a still a zero percent chance this storm will develop over the next two days. There is a 20 percent of development over the next five days. Brooks says whatever this disturbance becomes, it is likely it will head toward Texas. Although it seems the disturbance is getting weak, we can't completely write it off.

READ: Tropical disturbance has 20-percent chance of developing

There is a possibility we will see numerous thunderstorms for Father's Day so make sure you plan indoor activities for dad. Monday our rain chances are 80 percent.

HURRICANE CENTRAL: Track tropical weather and get prepared

© 2018 KHOU