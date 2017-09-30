KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Sunday is going to be sunny and hot with temps reaching the 90s as early as noon.

It's going to feel like it's 100 degrees so please stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car.

There is no rain in the forecast today after a very wet week last week.

Next week, there is a 20 percent chance of rain everyday but that is a very typical summer forecast, according to Blake.

