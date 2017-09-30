HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says showers and thunderstorms are dying away Saturday evening after some rain in the area.

We're at 84 degrees heading into the 10 o'clock hour and it will cool down to the upper 70s overnight.

There is only a 20 percent chance of rain for our coastal counties this afternoon. If you live south of I-10 you may see a few sprinkles throughout the day but Blake says there is no need to cancel any outdoor activities.

Scattered storms will stick around through Monday The chance for rain increases to 40 percent by Friday.

Afternoon temps will stay in the mind-90s moving into the upcoming week with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going on right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way through the Caribbean.

Aug. 18 marks the anniversary of Hurricane Alicia. This is the 35 year anniversary. If you can remember, Hurricane Alicia was a Category 3 hurricane that developed extremely rapidly. Alicia had its highest wind gust at 126 mph and will be remembered for its massive glass breakage in Downtown Houston.

The hurricane center was monitoring a disturbed weather pattern in the east of the Caribbean Sea, but it has since shown no signs of development, which is great news for us.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

