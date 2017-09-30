HOUSTON — More rain is expected Wednesday, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

A chance for rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days. There's a 60-percent chance for rain Wednesday. Chances drop to 40 percent and 30 percent Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Labor Day weekend may be a wet one with a 50- to 60-percent rain chance through Monday. Temps are expected to be in the low-90s.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. On this day last year, Hurricane Harvey was still bringing rain to southeast Texas.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

