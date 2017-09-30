HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says there were high temperatures in Houston Sunday night despite the rain.

The radar was quiet Sunday night, but rainfall amounts earlier in the day were pretty healthy. There was up to 3 inches of rain in isolated spots.

The rain could start early Monday morning and there could be some issues with wet roadways, Mathews says.

It looks like another stormy afternoon ahead, but Monday appears to be the end of most of it, according to Mathews.

Scattered showers will continue into this week as afternoon temps remain in the low-90s.

In the tropics, Beryl is no longer a tropical storm and a new system is developing.

It's named Chris and meteorologists are monitoring its development.

