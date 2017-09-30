KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Matthews says there is a severe thunderstorm warning in Montgomery, San Jacinto and southeast Walker counties until 9 p.m.

This impacts the Conroe, The Woodlands, Splendora and Cleveland areas.

This is going to produce a lot of rain, thunder and lightning, Blake says. It's a much bigger complex that should produce showers through the city of Houston between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Rain chances continue the forecast Monday, when we can see a repeat of the heavy rain and lightning. By Tuesday, rain chances drop to 20 percent then we will be dry for the rest of the week with temps in the mid to upper-90s.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Matthews says there is a chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

© 2018 KHOU