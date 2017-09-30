Don't leave your home without an umbrella for the next several days.

KHOU 11 meteorologists say you'll need it through Wednesday, with heavy rain picking up Monday morning.

In some regards, this is welcomed news because parts of the Houston area needs the rain due to recent drought conditions.

Most areas picked up between half an inch and one inch of rain Sunday, Meteorologist Blake Mathews said.

The rain is expected to pick up along the coast around 5:30 a.m. and push north of Interstate 10 by the noon hour, according to Mathews.

Widespread projected rainfall amounts are 2 to 3 inches over the next 48 to 72 hours, according to the European model.

The system is not expected to become a tropical storm or hurricane, however.

Bayou flooding and severe weather are not anticipated, Mathews said.

TROPICS UPDATE: Disturbance has 20-percent chance of developing

HURRICANE CENTRAL: Track tropical weather and get prepared

Street flooding is a possibility, however no structural flooding is expected.

"We're in need of some rain and our bayous are below normal, so we can handle a bit of rain," said Mathews.

A good chance for rain sticks around much of the coming week as well.

