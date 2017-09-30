HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we'll see scattered thunderstorms this morning across the Houston area.

There is a 50 percent chance for rain throughout the day today, Craft says.

There are rain chances everyday this week so make sure you are keeping up with our meteorologists for updates and taking a look at our radars.

Temps will start off in the mid-70s before peaking around 92 degrees by this afternoon.

The afternoon temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid-90s for the next several days, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

