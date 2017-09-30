HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says we can expected more scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

By 5 p.m., there is a very good chance for storms for most of Houston, Garner says. The rain should clear out in the later evening hours, however.

We are experiencing a typical Houston summer wet weather pattern. There are rain chances every day this week so make sure you are keeping up with our meteorologists for updates and taking a look at our radars.

Some areas could see an inch of rain over the next five to seven days.

The afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s for the next several days, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

The KHOU 11 Weather team is watching Subtropical Storm Debbie in the north Atlantic Ocean. Debbie has 40 mph winds and poses no threat to us at all.

In the main development region that we are usually concerned about, from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico - there are no disturbances to report.

© 2018 KHOU