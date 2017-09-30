HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says there will be a high temperature of 97 degrees today with an overnight low of 78 degrees.

There is a 50 percent chance for scattered storms this afternoon and they could last until 11 p.m. After that however, we should be dry the rest of the week until Saturday.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain this weekend with temps staying in the mid 90s.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going on right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way through the Caribbean.

The hurricane center was monitoring a disturbed weather pattern in the east of the Caribbean Sea, but it has since shown no signs of development, which is great news for us.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

© 2018 KHOU