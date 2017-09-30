HOUSTON — KHOU Meteorologist Brooks Garner says scattered storms are expected throughout the afternoon but they should clear out by the evening hours.

There is a 40 percent chance for thunderstorms today. Not everyone will get rain but downpours could be heavy in places. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s Monday.

There is a chance for rain everyday this week until Friday so keep your umbrellas close. Brooks says we are experiencing a typical summer weather pattern.

Temps are expected to reach the mid to upper-90s all week long.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way toward the southeast coast of Texas.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

