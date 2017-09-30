HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the cold front continues to push through our area. Some counties in the east and near the coast are getting a few showers but nothing too severe.

Good news, the rain is expected to be gone early tomorrow morning.

David says Wednesday is expected to be hot and dry so please make sure you are practicing heat safety. Stay hydrated and indoors as much as possible. Also, don't forget to triple check those backseats. The high will be 99 degrees with feels like temps at 110.

The weather for the next several days is expected to be extremely hot. Temps will be close to 100 degrees in most areas but the evenings will be a lot more comfortable.

Our next chance for rain will be Saturday and Sunday.

Fun fact! A year ago today we were watching the solar eclipse.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way through the Caribbean.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

On the Pacific side, Hurricane Lane is moving toward Hawaii as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. It could make landfall in Honolulu as a Category 1 hurricane by Friday. If this hurricane makes landfall it will be the island's third hurricane in its history.

