HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says scattered thunderstorms are expected all evening so stay prepared and look out for street flooding.

The biggest threat will be straight line winds.

The main line of storms moved through the northern counties at about 6 p.m. The storms are now making their way to the southern counties and are expected to stick around until midnight.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain until 9 p.m. By 11 p.m., David said rain chances will go down to 40 percent.

After tonight, we should be dry until the weekend. There is a 20 percent chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

Good news and bad news. This cold front pushing through our city will not bring any cooler temperatures but once it passes the humidity will go down. Temps will remain in the upper-90s for the next several days but the evenings will be a lot more comfortable.

Wednesday will be a hot and dry day with a high temp of 99 degrees by the afternoon hours. The feels like temps will be 110 degrees. Please make sure you are staying hydrated and indoors as much as possible. Also, don't forget to triple check those backseats.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going on in our tropics right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way through the Caribbean.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

On the Pacific side, Hurricane Lane is moving toward Hawaii as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. It could make landfall in Honolulu as a Category 1 hurricane by Friday. If this hurricane makes landfall it will be the island's third hurricane in its history.

© 2018 KHOU