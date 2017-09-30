HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the scattered showers should clear out by 9:30 p.m. but don't get too comfortable. There's more rain coming.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain Tuesday. David says the bulk of the rain should be between tomorrow morning and 1 p.m. on the eastside of Houston.

By 3:30 p.m. the showers will move along to the coastal counties. High temps will be 93 degrees.

A slight rain chance will stick around for most of the week and through the weekend.

Afternoon temperatures will stay hot in the low to mid-90s so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

© 2018 KHOU