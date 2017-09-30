HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says when the sun goes down so will the rain chances. By 10 p.m. the scattered showers should disappear before they return Tuesday morning.

By 7 a.m. tomorrow areas north of the bay, like Baytown and Mont Belvieu, should get some heavy downpours. We will see more and more scattered showers in many parts of Houston during the heat of the afternoon.

We are experiencing a typical Houston summer wet weather pattern, according to Paul. There are rain chances every day this week so make sure you are keeping up with our meteorologists for updates and taking a look at our radars.

Some areas could see an inch of rain over the next five to seven days.

The afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s for the next several days, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

