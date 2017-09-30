HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says expect to see more scattered showers for the rest of the week and through the weekend.

We are experiencing a very tropical atmosphere which means there will be rain in the forecast for the next several days, so keep your umbrellas close by. The moisture tail of Gordon is also causing some extra rain for us.

The high temp for Thursday is 92-degrees. Temps will reach the low-90s Friday and into the weekend.

There is a 50 percent chance for rain on Friday, a 60 percent chance on Saturday, and a 50 percent chance on Sunday.

The tropics are getting busy. There are currently seven systems in the Western Hemisphere.

The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Florence is now officially a hurricane. It is the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season. As of Wednesday, the hurricane's maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 130 mph. There is a possibility Florence could be an east coast storm, but it is too early to determine which path the storm will take.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border Tuesday night.

We are right at the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Take a look at KHOU 11's 2018 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide.

© 2018 KHOU