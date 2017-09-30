HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist Davis Paul says the scattered thunderstorms are starting to die down.

There is a 60-percent chance of rain Wednesday. We should start to see showers as early as 4 a.m.

Good news! We probably won't see as much rain as Wednesday as we did Tuesday.

The rain will continue the rest of the week and into the weekend. Make sure you keep an umbrella handy.

The NWS says Tropical Storm Gordon formed Monday morning near the Upper Florida Keys, with maximum winds of 70 mph. Gordon is almost a Category 1 hurricane. Folks near Mobile Bay may see the worst of this system. New Orleans is on the weak side of the system.

READ: Tropical Storm Gordon threatens South Florida

The tropics are getting busy in the Western hHemisphere. NWS is also tracking Tropical Storm Florence with winds of 70 mph and is no threat to the U.S.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Take a look at KHOU 11's 2018 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide.

