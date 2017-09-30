There should be scattered showers and some heavy downpours in the Houston area Saturday but nothing too severe, according to KHOU Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

But there is a chance for heavier downpours in the coming days.

We're looking at a 40-percent chance of rain Saturday until it increases to 80 percent on Sunday. Those Sunday chances dropped from 90 percent, which is now the rain chance for Monday.

With the rain will come cooler temperatures with an afternoon high of 79 degrees on Sunday and an overnight low of 73 degrees.

It rained half an inch in just five minutes at Hobby Airport on Thursday, Paul said. That equates to six inches per hour.

There were reports of street flooding as thunderstorms moved through the Houston area.

The KHOU 11 Weather team is closely monitoring the disturbance developing in the tropics.

The system is expected to remain weak through Friday but could turn into a stronger storm this weekend. There is a lot of uncertainty as to how the system will develop now that it is in the Gulf of Mexico, so stay with KHOU.com and social media pages for the latest.

The heaviest rain is expected to come through Sunday into Monday and through Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center announced Thursday afternoon the disturbance had moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

High winds are keeping the disturbance weak but that could change over the next several days.

Meteorologist Brooks Garner says whatever this disturbance becomes, it is likely it will head toward Texas. Although it seems the disturbance is getting weak, we can't completely write it off.

