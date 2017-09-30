HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the scattered thunderstorms will last until about 6:30 p.m. before they start to fizzle out.

There is a 60-percent chance of rain Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the low-90s with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

The rain will continue the rest of the week and into the weekend

The NWS says Tropical Storm Gordon formed Monday morning near the Upper Florida Keys, with maximum winds of 45 mph. Gordon is expected to move to the northeast Gulf of Mexico.

NWS is also tracking Tropical Storm Florence with winds of 70 mph and is no threat to the U.S.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

